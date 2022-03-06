A-League / Regular
Leichhardt Oval / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wellington-phoenix/teamcenter.shtml
Wellington Phoenix
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-heart/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne City FC
Advertisement
Ad

Wellington Phoenix - Melbourne City FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wellington Phoenix logo
Wellington Phoenix
Melbourne City FC logo
Melbourne City FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Western United FCWES
15102332
2
Melbourne City FCMCI
1685329
3
Macarthur FCMAC
1464422
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
1556421
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1363421
7
Wellington PhoenixWEL
1253418
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the A-League live Football match between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:05 on 6 March 2022.

Catch the latest Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City FC news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.