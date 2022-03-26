A-League / Regular
Leichhardt Oval / 26.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wellington-phoenix/teamcenter.shtml
Wellington Phoenix
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/perth-glory-1/teamcenter.shtml
Perth Glory
Advertisement
Ad

Wellington Phoenix - Perth Glory

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wellington Phoenix logo
Wellington Phoenix
Perth Glory logo
Perth Glory
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wellington Phoenix

Perth Glory

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
20107337
2
Western United FCWES
18104434
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
1977528
4
Macarthur FCMAC
1774625
5
Sydney FCSYD
1866624
7
Wellington PhoenixWEL
1563621
12
Perth GloryPGL
1634913
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Newcastle Jets
-
-
Sydney FC
08:45
Brisbane Roar FC
-
-
Western United FC
26/03
Central Coast Mariners
-
-
Adelaide United
26/03
Macarthur FC
-
-
Melbourne City FC
26/03

Follow the A-League live Football match between Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:05 on 26 March 2022.

Catch the latest Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.