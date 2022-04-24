A-League / Regular
Eden Park / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wellington-phoenix/teamcenter.shtml
Wellington Phoenix
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-sydney-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Advertisement
Ad

Wellington Phoenix - Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wellington Phoenix logo
Wellington Phoenix
Western Sydney Wanderers FC logo
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Wellington Phoenix

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
24137446
2
Western United FCWES
23135544
3
Melbourne VictoryVIC
23118441
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
2397734
5
Wellington PhoenixWEL
22103933
10
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
2267925
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Newcastle Jets
-
-
Central Coast Mariners
10:45
Adelaide United
-
-
Perth Glory
24/04
Brisbane Roar FC
-
-
Melbourne Victory
25/04
Melbourne Victory
-
-
Wellington Phoenix
29/04

Follow the A-League live Football match between Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:05 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers FC news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.