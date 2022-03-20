A-League / Regular
CommBank Stadium / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-sydney-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/adelaide-united/teamcenter.shtml
Adelaide United
Advertisement
Ad

Western Sydney Wanderers FC - Adelaide United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Western Sydney Wanderers FC logo
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Adelaide United logo
Adelaide United
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Adelaide United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1996433
2
Western United FCWES
17103433
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
1876527
4
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1574425
5
Macarthur FCMAC
1774625
10
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
1653818
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Melbourne City FC
0
1
Melbourne Victory
26'
Sydney FC
1
0
Western United FC
26'
Adelaide United
-
-
Perth Glory
Postponed
Central Coast Mariners
-
-
Wellington Phoenix
Postponed

Follow the A-League live Football match between Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Adelaide United with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:05 on 20 March 2022.

Catch the latest Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Adelaide United news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.