Follow the A-League live Football match between Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Adelaide United with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:05 on 20 March 2022.

Catch the latest Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Adelaide United news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

