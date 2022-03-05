A-League / Regular
CommBank Stadium / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-sydney-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sydney-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - Sydney FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Western Sydney Wanderers FC logo
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Sydney FC logo
Sydney FC
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Sydney FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1685329
2
Western United FCWES
1492329
3
Macarthur FCMAC
1464422
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
1556421
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1363421
6
Sydney FCSYD
1546518
10
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
1333712
