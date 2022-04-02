A-League / Regular
Mars Stadium / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-united-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Western United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-coast-mariners/teamcenter.shtml
Central Coast Mariners
Western United FC - Central Coast Mariners

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Western United FC logo
Western United FC
Central Coast Mariners logo
Central Coast Mariners
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Western United FC

Central Coast Mariners

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
21117340
2
Western United FCWES
19114437
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
2077628
4
Wellington PhoenixWEL
1783627
5
Macarthur FCMAC
1975726
8
Central Coast MarinersCCM
1764722
