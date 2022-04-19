A-League / Regular
University of Tasmania Stadium / 19.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-united-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Western United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macarthur-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Macarthur FC
Western United FC - Macarthur FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Western United FC logo
Western United FC
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Western United FC

Macarthur FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
24137446
2
Western United FCWES
22125541
3
Melbourne VictoryVIC
22108438
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
2397734
5
Wellington PhoenixWEL
22103933
6
Macarthur FCMAC
2295832
