A-League / Regular
Mars Stadium / 05.03.2022
Western United FC
Rescheduled
-
-
Newcastle Jets
Western United FC - Newcastle Jets Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Western United FC logo
Western United FC
Newcastle Jets logo
Newcastle Jets
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Western United FC

Newcastle Jets

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1685329
2
Western United FCWES
1492329
3
Macarthur FCMAC
1364322
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
1556421
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1253418
8
Newcastle JetsNEW
1243515
