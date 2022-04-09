A-League / Regular
Morshead Park Stadium / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-united-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Western United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wellington-phoenix/teamcenter.shtml
Wellington Phoenix
Advertisement
Ad

Western United FC - Wellington Phoenix

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Western United FC logo
Western United FC
Wellington Phoenix logo
Wellington Phoenix
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Western United FC

Wellington Phoenix

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
23137346
2
Western United FCWES
20115438
3
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1987431
4
Macarthur FCMAC
2085729
5
Adelaide UnitedADE
2177728
7
Wellington PhoenixWEL
1983827
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Adelaide United
-
-
Macarthur FC
10:45
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
-
Brisbane Roar FC
09/04
Melbourne Victory
-
-
Melbourne City FC
09/04
Central Coast Mariners
-
-
Sydney FC
09/04

Follow the A-League live Football match between Western United FC and Wellington Phoenix with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:05 on 9 April 2022.

Catch the latest Western United FC and Wellington Phoenix news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.