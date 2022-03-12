A-League / Regular
Campbelltown Sports Stadium / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macarthur-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Macarthur FC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-sydney-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Macarthur FC - Western Sydney Wanderers FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
Western Sydney Wanderers FC logo
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Macarthur FC

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
1795332
2
Western United FCWES
15102332
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
1666424
4
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1464422
5
Macarthur FCMAC
1564522
10
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
1443715
