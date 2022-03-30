A-League / Regular
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium / 30.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sydney-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sydney FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macarthur-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Macarthur FC
Sydney FC - Macarthur FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sydney FC logo
Sydney FC
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sydney FC

Macarthur FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
21117340
2
Western United FCWES
19114437
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
2077628
4
Melbourne VictoryVIC
1767425
5
Macarthur FCMAC
1874725
6
Sydney FCSYD
1966724
Follow the A-League live Football match between Sydney FC and Macarthur FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:05 on 30 March 2022.

