Brisbane Roar FC - Melbourne City FC

A-League / Regular
Suncorp Stadium / 14.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brisbane-roar/teamcenter.shtml
Brisbane Roar FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-heart/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne City FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brisbane Roar FC logo
Brisbane Roar FC
Melbourne City FC logo
Melbourne City FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Brisbane Roar FC

Melbourne City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne VictoryVIC
11003
2
Melbourne City FCMCI
11003
3
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
11003
4
Adelaide UnitedADE
10101
4
Wellington PhoenixWEL
10101
6
Brisbane Roar FCBRO
10101
Follow the A-League live Football match between Brisbane Roar FC and Melbourne City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:45 on 14 October 2022.

Catch the latest Brisbane Roar FC and Melbourne City FC news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.