Follow the A-League live Football match between Brisbane Roar FC and Melbourne City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:45 on 14 October 2022.

Catch the latest Brisbane Roar FC and Melbourne City FC news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.