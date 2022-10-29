Brisbane Roar FC - Melbourne Victory

A-League / Regular
Moreton Daily Stadium / 29.10.2022
Brisbane Roar FC
Not started
-
-
Melbourne Victory
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brisbane Roar FC logo
Brisbane Roar FC
Melbourne Victory logo
Melbourne Victory
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brisbane Roar FC

Melbourne Victory

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
33009
2
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
32107
3
Newcastle JetsNEW
22006
4
Macarthur FCMAC
31205
5
Sydney FCSYD
31114
7
Melbourne VictoryVIC
31023
10
Brisbane Roar FCBRO
30212
