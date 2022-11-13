Central Coast Mariners - Macarthur FC

A-League / Regular
Central Coast Stadium / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-coast-mariners/teamcenter.shtml
Central Coast Mariners
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macarthur-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Macarthur FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Coast Mariners logo
Central Coast Mariners
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Central Coast Mariners

Macarthur FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
541013
2
Adelaide UnitedADE
632111
3
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
531110
4
Central Coast MarinersCCM
42117
5
Sydney FCSYD
52127
10
Macarthur FCMAC
51225
