Central Coast Mariners - Newcastle Jets

A-League / Regular
Industree Group Stadium / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-coast-mariners/teamcenter.shtml
Central Coast Mariners
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-jets/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle Jets
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Coast Mariners logo
Central Coast Mariners
Newcastle Jets logo
Newcastle Jets
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Central Coast Mariners

Newcastle Jets

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
651016
2
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
742114
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
733112
4
Macarthur FCMAC
62228
5
Central Coast MarinersCCM
52127
10
Newcastle JetsNEW
52036
