Macarthur FC - Sydney FC

A-League / Regular
Campbelltown Sports Stadium / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/macarthur-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Macarthur FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sydney-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sydney FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
Sydney FC logo
Sydney FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Macarthur FC

Sydney FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
431010
2
Melbourne City FCMCI
33009
3
Newcastle JetsNEW
32016
4
Macarthur FCMAC
31205
5
Sydney FCSYD
31114
Related matches

Western Sydney Wanderers FC
2
0
Newcastle Jets
71'
Brisbane Roar FC
-
-
Melbourne Victory
29/10
Central Coast Mariners
-
-
Western United FC
29/10
Adelaide United
-
-
Perth Glory
30/10

