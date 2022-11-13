Wellington Phoenix - Western United FC

A-League / Regular
Sky Stadium / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wellington-phoenix/teamcenter.shtml
Wellington Phoenix
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-united-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Western United FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wellington Phoenix logo
Wellington Phoenix
Western United FC logo
Western United FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wellington Phoenix

Western United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
541013
2
Adelaide UnitedADE
632111
3
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
531110
4
Central Coast MarinersCCM
42117
5
Sydney FCSYD
52127
7
Wellington PhoenixWEL
51316
12
Western United FCWES
50141
