Western United FC - Adelaide United

A-League / Regular
AAMI Park / 06.11.2022
Western United FC
Not started
-
-
Adelaide United
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Western United FC
Adelaide United
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Western United FC

Adelaide United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
532011
2
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
431010
3
Sydney FCSYD
42117
4
Melbourne VictoryVIC
52127
5
Newcastle JetsNEW
42026
7
Adelaide UnitedADE
41215
12
Western United FCWES
40131
Melbourne City FC
0
0
Perth Glory
5'
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
-
Central Coast Mariners
08:45
Wellington Phoenix
-
-
Macarthur FC
06/11
Brisbane Roar FC
-
-
Sydney FC
06/11

Follow the A-League live Football match between Western United FC and Adelaide United with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest Western United FC and Adelaide United news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

