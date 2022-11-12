Newcastle Jets - Melbourne City FC

A-League / Regular
McDonald Jones Stadium / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-jets/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle Jets
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-heart/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne City FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle Jets logo
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne City FC logo
Melbourne City FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle Jets

Melbourne City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
541013
2
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
531110
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
52218
4
Central Coast MarinersCCM
42117
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
52127
9
Newcastle JetsNEW
42026
