Sydney FC - Western Sydney Wanderers FC

A-League / Regular
Allianz Stadium / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sydney-fc-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sydney FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/western-sydney-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sydney FC logo
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers FC logo
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
541013
2
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
531110
3
Adelaide UnitedADE
52218
4
Central Coast MarinersCCM
42117
5
Melbourne VictoryVIC
52127
6
Sydney FCSYD
52127
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Adelaide United
-
-
Melbourne Victory
08:45
Newcastle Jets
-
-
Melbourne City FC
12/11
Wellington Phoenix
-
-
Western United FC
13/11
Central Coast Mariners
-
-
Macarthur FC
13/11

Follow the A-League live Football match between Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:45 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers FC news and find up to date A-League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.