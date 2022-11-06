Wellington Phoenix - Macarthur FC

A-League / Regular
Sky Stadium / 06.11.2022
Wellington Phoenix
Not started
-
-
Macarthur FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wellington Phoenix logo
Wellington Phoenix
Macarthur FC logo
Macarthur FC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wellington Phoenix

Macarthur FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
431010
2
Western Sydney Wanderers FCWSW
431010
3
Sydney FCSYD
42117
4
Melbourne VictoryVIC
52127
5
Newcastle JetsNEW
42026
6
Macarthur FCMAC
41215
9
Wellington PhoenixWEL
40313
Related matches

Melbourne City FC
-
-
Perth Glory
06:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
-
Central Coast Mariners
08:45
Brisbane Roar FC
-
-
Sydney FC
06/11
Western United FC
-
-
Adelaide United
06/11

