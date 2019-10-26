LIVE

FK Riteriai - FK Panevežys

A Lyga - 26 October 2019

A Lyga – Follow the Football match between FK Riteriai and FK Panevežys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Auri Skarbalius or Alexandru Curteian? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Riteriai and FK Panevežys? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Riteriai vs FK Panevežys. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

