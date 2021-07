Football

‘A new challenge in my career’ – Sergio Ramos on his ambitions at PSG after completing Real Madrid switch

Obsessed with winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain added precious experience to its squad by recruiting former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Thursday. The 35-year-old Ramos signed a two-year deal with PSG after Madrid preferred not to renew his contract last month.

00:00:58, 18 minutes ago