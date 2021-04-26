Fara Williams is set to retire at the end of the season, bringing an end to a remarkable career.

Williams, England’s most capped player, male or female, won 172 caps for the national side, playing in four European Championships, three World Cups and the London Olympics.

“After much consideration and - despite offers to remain within the game - I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football,” she said on Monday.

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea edge closer to title in wild week - WSL Round-up 5 HOURS AGO

She continued to play for Reading throughout her struggles with illness. She also represented Chelsea, Charlton, Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women’s game, with some incredible highs, including winning the Women’s Super League, two Women’s Premier League Cups and two FA Women’s Cup titles, as well as earning 172 caps for the England national team,” she said.

When I look back on my career at standout moments, I always return to making my home debut for England, which was beyond my wildest dreams. This was when I really got a sense of what it means to represent your country.

Champions League 'Ramos absence not important but motivated Hazard ready to prove his worth' - Expert view 5 HOURS AGO