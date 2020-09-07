Phil Foden has apologised for breaching coronavirus quarantine guidelines in Iceland while on England duty.

The midfielder, 20, and striker Mason Greenwood, 18, were axed from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the UEFA Nations League trip to Denmark on Tuesday.

According to local reports, the pair met two women in a separate part of the hotel to where the England squad were staying.

Foden and Greenwood both made their debuts in the 1-0 win over Iceland on Saturday.

“I apologise to Gareth Southgate, to my England team-mates, to the staff, supporters and also to my club and my family,” said Foden in a statement on social media.

“When I was called up by Gareth for these games, my first reaction was that of immense pride. To pull on that shirt for the senior team in my England debut was an incredible privilege.

“I am a young player with a lot to learn, but I am aware of the huge responsibility I have in representing Manchester City and England at this level.

“On this occasion I made a poor decision and my behaviour didn’t meet the standards expected of me.

“I breached Covid-19 protocols put in place to protect myself and my England colleagues. As a consequence I will now miss the opportunity to travel to Denmark with the squad, and that hurts.”

England boss Southgate had earlier branded the pair "naive".

"It's a very serious situation and we have treated it that way and have acted as quickly as we have been able to," he said.

"We have dealt with it appropriately. I recognise their age but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic."

England players must observe strict rules in order to protect themselves against coronavirus, but Icelandic organisation DV published images which showed the pair seemingly breaking those regulations.

Both players missed training on Monday and manager Southgate said they were kept away from the rest of the England team when he was informed of the news.

They will now have to travel separately back to England.

