Football

'A tough situation' - Jurgen Klopp on the return of stricter Covid protocols

Jurgen Klopp discussed the return of stricter Covid protocols for English Premier League clubs on Friday, following an outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur. "We try to be as, cautious and careful as somehow possible", said Klopp, adding: "With Champions League games we get anyway tested twice a week. Now we probably get tested three times a week. I'm completely fine with that."

00:00:52, an hour ago