Football

‘A tragedy beyond comprehension' - FIFA president Gianni Infantino responds to stadium disaster in Indonesia

FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid tribute on Sunday to those who lost their lives at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia a day earlier. Infantino called the deaths at the stadium "a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension", while President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation of the security procedures in the stadium.

00:01:12, 37 minutes ago