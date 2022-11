Football

Aaron Ramsdale watched England's first game of the 2018 World Cup in Ayia Napa at Lineker's

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale hopes that the team's performances on the pitch will replace the "buzz" for fans who now won't be able to drink alcohol in World Cup stadia. Earlier on Friday FIFA said they will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the tournament. The decision comes only two days before Sunday's opening game in Qatar.

