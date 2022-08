Football

Aaron Ramsey and Kasper Schmeichel faced the French media for the first time as OGC Nice players

Aaron Ramsey and Kasper Schmeichel faced the French media for the first time as OGC Nice players on Friday, following their respective summer moves from Juventus and Leicester City. Wales international Ramsey had his Juventus contract terminated after three season in Turin, while Schmeichel opted to sign for Nice and end an 11-year stay with Leicester.

