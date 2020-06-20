Abject Arsenal are sinking without a trace, and have only themselves to blame

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal confronts Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, England. Football Stadiums arou

After watching Arsenal’s insipid display against Brighton & Hove Albion, Pete Sharland wonders when this squad are going to start taking responsibility for their situation.

Nothing encapsulates the current state of Arsenal right now better than the way they treated Neal Maupay when the ball was live compared to when the ball was dead.

Football FIFA stands by evaluation of Colombia 2023 women's World Cup bid 12 MINUTES AGO

At the critical moment, when the ball was live and the clock had mere seconds left on it, where were Arsenal? Rob Holding let him go initially and then Shkodran Mustafi just watched him run around him a circle onto the through-ball and lift it over Emiliano Martinez.

If that was drawn up on the training ground then kudos to whoever did so. If the Brighton players improvised in the moment then even better, that goal may be enough to secure their Premier League status.

The goal actually sealed Arsenal’s Premier League’s status as well, as a fairly nondescript top-half side. That is all they are, nothing more.

Now let us compare how Arsenal treated Maupay when the ball was dead - surrounding him, questioning his motives and ultimately, in the case of Matteo Guendouzi, pushing him to the floor.

In other words, a bit of fight.

: Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal confronts Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, England. Football Stadiums ar Image credit: Getty Images

How can it be that this Arsenal team is so willing, and rightly so, to stand up and fight for a team-mate but won’t stand up and be counted when the game is on the line?

Make no mistake about it, Maupay’s goal was a beautifully clever thing, and wonderfully taken, but the defending was lazy, at best. It’s a good thing Roy Keane never played for Arsenal.

However, Maupay is not without fault as a guest star in the latest episode of this soap opera. His challenge on Bernd Leno in the first half was stupid and dangerous. It’s the sort of challenge where you turn to the person sitting next to you and say, “Leno could have been seriously hurt there.”

Except in this case it looks as if Leno has been seriously hurt. The landing was extremely awkward to watch and you can sympathise with Leno taking his frustrations out on Maupay as he was stretchered off the field. Yet at the same Maupay did nothing wrong by the laws of the game and there is no way he can have intended to hurt Leno. It was a stupid thing to do but strikers do this every week, be it in the Premier League or down the local park.

The Leno incident is extremely unfortunate, but it needs to raise a question about how players are challenged when they have left the ground to contend to the ball. Headers between two players can raise a serious question too. Simply put, the minute a player leaves the ground they become vulnerable to another player doing something stupid - perhaps that needs to be looked as a whole.

But it doesn’t excuse the passivity with which Arsenal played both before and after Leno’s injury. Bukayo Saka was the bright spark and had the most purpose but even if he faded as the much wore on. The goal was a moment of brilliance from an otherwise anonymous Nicolas Pepe. When Lewis Dunk reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box and bundled home Brighton’s equaliser there was only one winner.

The fight showed by Arsenal in standing up for Leno is admirable, and not at all unsurprising, but surely it has to be questioned where this is during the game? Take Guendouzi, always the first to be involved if a brawl breaks out, and often the one who instigates them. Arsenal fans love the passion he shows but he just spent 90 minutes getting completely dominated by Yves Bissouma in the middle of the pitch. It all feels a bit hollow, a bit empty.

After the game BT Sport asked Maupay about the incidents he was involved with during the game.

He said: “At half time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise. I never meant to injure the keeper. I jumped for the ball. I apologise to the team and to him as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.”

He then said the line that is obviously going to blow up across social media.

"Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved.

Maupay knows whereof he speaks; he was once considered one of the brightest young talents in France. He made his professional debut a month after his 16th birthday and the hype surrounding him was bigger than anything Kylian Mbappe experienced at the same age. But injuries have denied him the career he could have had; he knows better than pretty much anyone in that Arsenal team what it is like to go through a long-term injury.

He did what he could - apologised to those he hurt and focused on his job, scoring goals for Brighton. If some of the other Arsenal players focused on their jobs a bit more, they wouldn’t be in this mess. Arsenal are now eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who travel to Aston Villa on Sunday, having played a game more. The Champions League dream is over and realistically they won’t be playing European football next year.

For such a richly assembled squad it is an embarrassment. Some changes have been made under Mikel Arteta but what can he realistically do when time after time it is individual errors and lapses of concentration that let Arsenal down?

All the talk after this match will be about Maupay and Leno but Arsenal need to stop hiding behind excuses and realise they have a serious problem.

And it's a serious problem that is unlikely to be fixed any time soon…

Football Unacceptable defeat says Arsenal boss Arteta AN HOUR AGO