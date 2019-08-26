Abraham needs to be ‘nastier’ like Costa if he is going to be Chelsea's No 9 claims Redknapp

Abraham grabbed a double as Chelsea edged past Norwich 3-2 last weekend at Carrow Road and they were his first goals for the club.

Tammy Abraham grabbed his first goals for Chelsea in the win over NorwichGetty Images

Abraham’s strikes secured the Blues’ first win of the campaign, although the youngster has a way to go if he is to emulate the exploits of Costa.

During his three-year stint at Stamford Bridge, Costa netted 59 goals in 120 appearances for the Blues and he propelled them to two Premier League titles.

But Redknapp thinks Abraham needs to learn to ‘master the dark arts’ if he is going to continue to spearhead the frontline.

In his column for the Daily Mail, he wrote: “Let's give Frank Lampard credit for the way he secured his first Premier League win as a manager at Norwich.

“There was pressure on his side to win but Lampard had the courage to start with Tammy Abraham up front and his bravery was rewarded as the 21-year-old got two goals.

“Abraham is not the finished article. I think he needs to be nastier and a master of the dark arts like Diego Costa.

“Then maybe the No 9 shirt will be his for the foreseeable future.”