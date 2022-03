Football

'Abramovich loves the club' - Thomas Tuchel's recent tribute to outgoing Chelsea owner

In November 2021 Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel praised the club's owner Roman Abramovich and his commitment to the European champions. On Wednesday, Abramovich confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment.

00:01:12, an hour ago