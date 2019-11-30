LIVE

Black Leopards - Golden Arrows

ABSA Premiership - 30 November 2019

ABSA Premiership – Follow the Football match between Black Leopards and Golden Arrows live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luc Eymael or Steve Komphela? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Black Leopards and Golden Arrows? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Black Leopards vs Golden Arrows. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

