LIVE

Golden Arrows - Polokwane City

ABSA Premiership - 26 October 2019

ABSA Premiership – Follow the Football match between Golden Arrows and Polokwane City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Steve Komphela or Zlatko Krmpotic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Golden Arrows and Polokwane City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Golden Arrows vs Polokwane City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

