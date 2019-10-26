LIVE

Highlands Park - Chippa United FC

ABSA Premiership - 26 October 2019

ABSA Premiership – Follow the Football match between Highlands Park and Chippa United FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:15 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Owen Da Gama or Norman Mapeza? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Highlands Park and Chippa United FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Highlands Park vs Chippa United FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

