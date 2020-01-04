LIVE

Stellenbosch - Bidvest Wits

ABSA Premiership - 4 January 2020

ABSA Premiership – Follow the Football match between Stellenbosch and Bidvest Wits live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 4 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Steve Barker or Gavin Hunt? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Stellenbosch and Bidvest Wits? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stellenbosch vs Bidvest Wits. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

