LIVE

Supersport United - Stellenbosch

ABSA Premiership - 30 November 2019

ABSA Premiership – Follow the Football match between Supersport United and Stellenbosch live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:15 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kaitano Tembo or Steve Barker? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Supersport United and Stellenbosch? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Supersport United vs Stellenbosch. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

