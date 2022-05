Football

'Absolutely exceptional' - Jurgen Klopp hails Jake Daniels' bravery in announcing he is gay

Jurgen Klopp hails Jake Daniels' bravery in announcing he is gay: "Fantastic that he's brave enough to do this. At 17 years (of age) it's absolutely exceptional. When I saw him talking I couldn't believe that he's 17 years old, obviously a very mature boy. The whole football community will support him with whatever we can do, I am 100 per cent sure."

00:01:44, an hour ago