AC Milan name Giampaolo as new coach - club statement
MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Former European champions AC Milan have named Marco Giampaolo as their new coach, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old, previously in charge of Sampdoria for three seasons, will replace Gennaro Gattuso who left at the end of last season.
"AC Milan announces that, from 1 July 2019, it will entrust the technical management of the first team to Marco Giampaolo, with a contract which runs until 30 June 2021, with an option to extend until 30 June 2022," the statement said. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)
