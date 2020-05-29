Football

AC Milan president opposes plan to restart with Cup matches

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

ROME, May 29 (Reuters) - AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni says he is opposed to plans to restart the Italian season by playing the Coppa Italia semi-finals and final in the space of a few days.

The season was suspended on March 9 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak after the semi-final first legs had been played.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed on Thursday Serie A could resume on June 20 and suggested the Coppa Italia could be completed beforehand, with the second legs, Napoli v Inter Milan and Juventus v AC Milan, on June 13 and the final three days later.

Football

Sweden gives green light for league to start

AN HOUR AGO

"We understand the value of being able to offer all fans quality matches after months of lockdown," Scaroni told the ANSA news agency.

"But, from a sports point of view, we find it questionable to award an important trophy like the Coppa Italia with two matches in three days ... after more than three months of downtime."

The Gazzetta dello Sport said Inter Milan and Juventus were also opposed to the plans.

Two other club presidents welcomed the government's decision to restart the season.

"I'm sure that with this restart, our football will be able to maintain that high standard of quality that is recognised throughout the world," said Lazio's Claudio Lotito, whose side are second in Serie A, one point behind leaders Juventus.

Torino's Urbano Cairo said he had been sceptical about continuing the season but now agreed it should carry on.

"I was not only thinking about what is of interest to me but about a more general outlook and the health of the players and public. That's why I was doubtful," he told ANSA.

"Now, we've decided to get under way again and I'm obviously here to do things in the best possible way". (Writing by Brian Homewood;Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Premier League

The Warm-Up: Football's coming back, and it's okay to be happy about it

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Boost for Chelsea as Kante returns to training - report

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Koeman postponed check-up just weeks before heart attack

12 MINUTES AGO
Football

Sweden gives green light for league to start

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Football's coming back, and it's okay to be happy about it

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Boost for Chelsea as Kante returns to training - report

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSweden gives green light for league to start
Next articleKoeman postponed check-up just weeks before heart attack