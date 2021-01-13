AC Milan are turning their attention to Mario Mandzukic after Luka Jovic agreed a move back to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Italian club are searching for a striker to boost their chances of winning Serie A this season and had done background checks on whether Jovic might be keen on the move as he struggled for game time at Real Madrid.

However, Jovic decided he wants to go back to his old club on loan for the rest of the season to rediscover his goalscoring touch. Madrid are believed to be contributing heavily to his wages as part of the agreement, and it means Milan turn to other options that have been on their radar.

Former Juventus forward Mandzukic, 34, is available as a free agent after terminating his contract at Qatari side Al-Duhail and is now seen as an ideal option to back-up Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao for the run-in.

The club have also extensively scouted Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo - currently on loan at Genoa - but he has a price-tag of around €20m so is unlikely to be pursued. Scamacca may join Juventus instead.

Meanwhile, Milan are believed to be edging closer to a new contract agreement with creative midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who has been linked with Manchester United.

