Academy graduate Romal Palmer signs new contract at Barnsley

Barnsley midfielder Romal Palmer has signed a new one-year contract to remain at the club until June 2020.

The 20-year-old academy graduate is targeting a first-team appearance following a successful loan spell at Darlington in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Palmer told the club’s website: “It’s nice to have things sorted quickly and for the club to want me to stick around.

“I want to come back after the summer and impress the gaffer, we all know he gives young players an opportunity so it is up to me to work hard for him.”