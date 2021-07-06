Achraf Hakimi has completed his move from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract

The Morocco international, 22, has agreed a five-year contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s side and is expected to be joined at the club by his former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Hakimi, who joined Inter last year and helped the club win Serie A for the first time in 11 years, completed his medical this morning.

The former Real Madrid defender played 45 games with Inter, finishing with seven goals and 11 assists.

Achraf Hakimi, Inter 2020-2021 (Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

He spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund prior to his permanent move to Inter.

"I feel a lot of pride today ," said Achraf Hakimi to the club's website. "After my experiences in Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the opportunity to discover a new championship under the colors of one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. I can't wait to meet my new teammates, the fans and feel the extraordinary fervor that reigns at the Parc des Princes. I share the same very high ambitions with the staff and the players and will do everything to give my club what it expects of me."

"We are happy to welcome Achraf Hakimi o Paris today ," said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President of Paris Saint-Germain . The signing of a player of this stature shows the level of our ambitions. We continue to build something very special. Achraf is only 22 years old, but he's already established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world of football, and that's the standard we set for ourselves at the club. I know Ashraf will have a fantastic career with us and the whole club wish him every success under our colours."

Last month Georginio Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer from Liverpool, signing a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

PSG are also hoping to extend the Everton striker Moise Kean’s loan by another season, according to reports.

