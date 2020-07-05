Adams ends long wait for Saints goal with winner against City

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 5 (Reuters) - Che Adams scored his first goal for Southampton, a year after joining the club, with a stunning long-range strike as they beat Manchester City 1-0 to condemn Pep Guardiola's side to a third successive away loss in the Premier League.

Adams signed for Saints from Birmingham City for a reported 15 million pounds ($18.72 million) in July, 2019, and had failed to score in his previous 24 league appearances for the team.

But after Oleksandr Zinchenko gave the ball away, Adams spotted City's Brazilian keeper Ederson far off his line and beat him with a beautiful lofted drive from over 30 metres out.

Second-placed City responded with a wave of attacks but came up against Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy in inspired form.

McCarthy saved a powerful drive from Raheem Sterling, a goalbound header from David Silva -- after Fernandinho struck the post -- and then kept out Riyad Mahrez with his feet.

After the break, City's pressure intensified but Saints held on for a win that moves them up to 13th and 43 points from 33 games. City stay on 66 points, 23 adrift of champions Liverpool.

($1 = 0.8013 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Evans)

