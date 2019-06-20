Advantage Deportivo in fight for LaLiga

Deportivo La Coruna nudged themselves closer towards a place in LaLiga with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Mallorca in the first leg of the Segunda Division play-off final.

Federico Cartabia fired the hosts in front after 38 minutes from a free-kick but his goal was overshadowed four minutes later by the dismissal of Marc Pedraza.

His ugly challenge on Alex Bergantinos resulted in a straight red and saw the Deportivo midfielder taken to hospital for treatment on a facial injury.

There was no way back for Mallorca after that and Quique Gonzalez made sure of the win 10 minutes from time despite attempts from Antonio Raillo to clear the ball off the line.

The return leg will take place on Sunday at the Estadio de Son Moix.