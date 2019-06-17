AFC Champions League Fixtures

AFC Champions League Fixtures
Jun 17 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, June 18 fixtures (GMT) Kashima Antlers v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000) Guangzhou Evergrande v Shandong Luneng (1200) Wednesday, June 19 fixtures (GMT) Urawa Reds v Ulsan (1030) Shanghai SIPG v Jeonbuk Motors (1200)

