AFC Champions League Fixtures
Jun 24 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, June 25 fixtures (GMT) Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Kashima Antlers (1000) Shandong Luneng v Guangzhou Evergrande (1130) Wednesday, June 26 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000) Ulsan v Urawa Reds (1100)
Jun 24 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, June 25 fixtures (GMT) Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Kashima Antlers (1000) Shandong Luneng v Guangzhou Evergrande (1130) Wednesday, June 26 fixtures (GMT) Jeonbuk Motors v Shanghai SIPG (1000) Ulsan v Urawa Reds (1100)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react