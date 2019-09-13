AFC Champions League Fixtures
Sep 13 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this weekend Monday, September 16 fixtures (GMT) Al Sadd v Al Nassr (1545) Tuesday, September 17 fixtures (GMT) Urawa Reds v Shanghai SIPG (1030) Al Hilal v Al Ittihad (1700)
