AFC Champions League Fixtures
Sep 16 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this week Monday, September 16 fixtures (GMT) Al Sadd v Al Nassr (1545) Tuesday, September 17 fixtures (GMT) Urawa Reds v Shanghai SIPG (1030) Al Hilal v Al Ittihad (1700) Wednesday, September 18 fixtures (GMT) Kashima Antlers v Guangzhou Evergrande (1000)
