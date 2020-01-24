AFC Champions League Fixtures
Jan 24 (OPTA) - AFC Champions League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, January 25 fixtures (GMT) Shahr Khodrou v Al Riffa Esteghlal v Al Kuwait Tuesday, January 28 fixtures (GMT) Shanghai SIPG v Buriram United (0700) Seoul v Kedah (1000) Tokyo v Ceres (1000) Kashima Antlers v Melbourne Victory (1000) Al Ain v Bunyodkor (1440) Al Sailiya v -tba- (1510) Al Rayyan v -tba- (1515) Al Ahli v Istiqlol (1730)